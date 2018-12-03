M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Lights

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up features tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Admission is free, and many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on December 7, from 10am until 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Registration

Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

ArtCart—Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 12 pm – 1:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Come and explore our mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s, which revisits the vivacious imaginings of one of the most culturally, politically, and artistically significant periods of the 20th century.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Watercolor

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for our Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month’s class will focus on watercolor painting.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required.

Public Tour

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Tarot Readings

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 5 pm – 9:30 pm

$5 / FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join Onyx and her apprentice from Strange Brew for a tarot reading in the galleries. Limited timed tickets available. On-site registration only. Please sign up at the Admissions Desk.

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live music by classical guitarist Ricardo Saeb in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join School and Docent Programs Coordinator Lindsay Kranz for a discussion of the special exhibition Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s, which revisits the vivacious imaginings of one of the most culturally, politically, and artistically significant periods of the 20th century.

The Art of Food and Drink: Taste of Ethiopia

Friday, December 7, 2018 ● 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$10 general admission

$5 for Members

AK Café

Join the AK for this unique tasting to explore the regional cuisine, culinary traditions, and consumption etiquette of East Africa. Each guest will be given a personal Injera bread topped with four samples of traditional food from Ethiopia courtesy of Lucy East African Cuisine. Coffee beans will be roasted and sampled as the customary way to conclude a meal.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

To learn more, visit The AK.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events is free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

Lead image: Onyx gives tarot readings in the museum. Photograph by Tom Loonan.