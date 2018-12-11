Marquee Grand Releases New Single ‘Not Finished Yet’ Ahead of NYE Show

Now that we’re approaching the end of another decade in the roaring 2000’s, a lot of the sounds from the past are coming back in a big way. Luckily for alt rock fans, much of the boom in alt happened right around that time. So, one could say that there is a bit of a renaissance in the alt rock scene, with bands releasing tunes in the style of Fall Out Boy and blink-182 without the overproduced quality which can often drain the emotion from the music. Marquee Grand, a three-piece group from Buffalo, find their home in this style and do a good job of nailing down the relentless and visceral characteristics in their new single, ‘Not Finished Yet’.
Composed of John Richter, Josh Owczarak, and Matt Lawniczak, Marquee Grand is known locally for their heavy hitting sound and dance-able original songs. Though they are a three piece, their taste and knowledge of equipment (tools of the trade like amps) affords them the opportunity to widen and deepen their sound. This stands true in the new release too, where a rich guitar part leads the way for an ear-worm chorus hook. The composition of the song plays around with a bluesy chord progression. The bass adds some color to give the song a darker feeling with lyrics to match. The lead vocal line is performed cleanly, and layered chorus harmonies fit like puzzle pieces around the lead melody.
The drums retain their spry quality throughout, giving the groove a strong foundation in the bass and filling space with the cymbals. The song has great replay value and is a treat for anyone looking for music with a true dedication to the early 2000’s era vibe. Be sure to check out other songs the band released on various streaming platforms; they have a collection of really strong tunes with consistent timbres and changing moods. Marquee Grand will be playing in Buffalo on New Years Eve (12/31) at Mr. Goodbar before heading out to Erie, PA for a January 4th gig.
Website: Marquee Grand
New Release/Show | Monday, December 31, 2018 | See Facebook event
Mr. Goodbar | 1110 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222