After finishing an 11,000-mile solo bicycle trip around the country, Peter Gorman designed some graphic maps inspired by his trek. Encouraged by positive feedback, he decided to start printing high-quality versions of his designs and selling them on Etsy.
His maps have been featured in the Seattle Time, Seattle Magazine, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune, Curbed, kottke.org, and Fast Company.
This “Intersections of Buffalo” print is part of a series Peter’s been working on: Intersections of Different Cities. He graduated from UB (Class of 2009) and “had to create one for Buffalo.”
Peter’s work can all be found at the Etsy store, BarelyMaps. Here’s a link to Intersections of Buffalo. His prints are also available for wholesale at barelymaps.com.