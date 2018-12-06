I’m Dreaming of a Vegan Eggnog

‘Tis the season Buffalo friends! If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past decade, you will notice that there is an abundance of non-dairy milks now available including almond, rice, cashew, coconut and soy. Lucky for us, many of the companies that produce these specialty milks have come out with holiday nog…

Yes that’s right! We are kicking off our 1st holiday edition blog post by telling you which non-dairy nog is worth your hard earned money.

By definition, eggnog is a specialty drink made up of beaten eggs, cream, and optional alcohol. Something that you may not have known is that eggnog can be made without dairy and eggs despite the anti vegan-friendly name.

We have searched far and wide throughout Buffalo to locate any and all vegan eggnog brands so that we could test out these dairy-free delicacies and formulate an honest review. We are beyond grateful and lucky to live in an area and time period where there are so many vegan eggnogs available to us. It really puts us in the Christmas spirit to say the least!

On a more scientific note, the average eggnog contains a shocking 190 calories per 1/2 cup, ringing in 9 grams of fat. In comparison, the dairy/egg free brands contain half the amount of calories and no more than 1.5 grams of fat. So if you’re a regular nog drinker, it might not hurt to check out a healthier, lower calorie option to save on those dreaded holiday pounds. We have also included the nutrition facts for each brand below.

Listed for your viewing, are our personal ratings of each (1 being the best and 7 being well…the not-so best). Please know that this is our personal preference – someone else’s might be different based upon varying palates and spice tolerance. As as bonus, we also note which one mixes the best with rum to bring you some extra holiday cheer.

#1. Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog

Consistency: The thickest – just how we like it

Flavor: Perfect. I (Brittany) have never been the biggest fan of eggnog but this instantly made me a fan. The spices were not overly done but it had just the right amount to give it that festive feel. Very impressed! On the other hand, Alex has always loved eggnog (especially back in the day) and feels that they hit the traditional taste and consistency right on the head, making it our number one choice.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 70 Fat: 1.5g Carbs: 14g Protein: 1g

Where to Find: Wegmans, Tops, Whole Foods

*Mixes well with rum

#2. So Delicious Coconutmilk Holiday Nog

Consistency: Very thick

Flavor: There is a strong coconut/tropical flavor but it somehow fits just right. This would be great blended together with ice and a little rum!

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 90 Fat: 2g Carbs: 15g Protein: 0g

Where to find: Whole Foods, Lexington Co-op, Target

*Mixes well with rum

#3. Trader Joe’s Almond Nog

Consistency: Thin/Thick

Flavor: The flavor did not give us the “eggnog” experience as it lacked those special spices but it did have a nice vanilla, smooth flavor. We think that this would be delicious warmed up on the stove top. A nutty taste was definitely present. In the ingredient list, the only flavoring listed is pumpkin which we found interesting.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 50 Fat: 1.5g Carbs: 9g Protein: 1g

Where to find: Trader Joe’s

#4. Rice Dream Rice Nog

Consistency: Thin

Flavor: This is a brownish color compared to the others. A strong nog flavor is noted, but not too strong. The aftertaste is a bit strange. It’s also carb heavy compared to the others.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 80 Fat: 1g Carbs: 16g Protein: 1g

Where to find: Whole Foods

#5. Friendly Farms Almond Nog

Consistency: Thinner

Flavor: Very light nutmeg/ginger flavoring. This was almost too bland for our liking leaving us in a ‘meh’ state.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 50 Fat: 1.5g Carbs: 9g Protein: 1g

Where to find: Aldi

#6. Silk Nog Original

Consistency: The thinnest

Flavor: The flavor was there but the extreme thinness turned us off completely. If it was thicker, this one would be ranked a lot higher on the board. It also had a chalky aftertaste which we didn’t find present in any of the other brands.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 80 Fat: 1.5g Carbs: 13g Protein: 3g

Where to find: Wegmans

#7. Califia Farms Holiday Almondmilk Nog

Consistency: Medium

Flavor: Unfortunately, this drink was so strong that we weren’t able to drink it. It’s unfortunate because Califia Farms always nails it. If the spices were toned down, this drink would’ve been a lot better. It had a strong bitter aftertaste that didn’t sit right with us.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size: 1/2 cup Calories: 50 Fat: 1.5g Carbs: 9g Protein: 1g

Where to find: Wegmans, Target, Whole Foods, Lexington Co-op

It’s said that change is the spice of life so if you want to spice up your holidays, these would be great conversation starters for any party or family get together. So whether you’re vegan, dairy-free, or looking to try something new, these preferred seasonal drinks are where it’s at. We hope that our reviews will help direct you to your right nog of choice!