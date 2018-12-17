Hunt is on for restaurant operator at Pierce-Arrow Complex

If you thought that Buffalo’s restaurant scene was hot now, rest assured there’s a lot more to come. From Canalside to Kenmore Avenue, the restaurant landscape continues to evolve. Now, The Pierce-Arrow project is getting into the game, by announcing that it will be incorporating a 5,000-square-foot restaurant (include dining and special event banquet space) into its $34.53 million redevelopment plan of the historic Pierce-Arrow Motor Co. Administration Building located on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo.
The development, currently underway, will be another key component of the burgeoning Pierce-Arrow District, which is bounded by a number of developer Rocco Termini projects, including the Chandler Street corridor. The mixed-use complex is also very close to the corner of Elmwood and Hertel – a future development site for Uniland Development.
Currently, Kanaka Partners, is converting the 123,099-square-foot building at 1695 Elmwood Avenue (the former showroom for Pierce Arrow automobiles) into 105 luxury loft apartments, with a new 100-seat restaurant occupying the domed auditorium on the second floor. That is the same auditorium where famed Buffalo musician Rick James once practiced – it will be interesting to see if the developers leave the bullet holes in a wall intact, where James once fired his hand gun in the heat of the moment.
Kanaka Partners is currently seeking an owner or operator for the dramatic restaurant locale. The developers feel that this will one day become one of the prime restaurant/banquet facilities in the city. As for the the relationship between the restaurateur and the developers, they are open to discussion and are flexible. Judging by the magnitude of the facility and the complex, it’s going to take someone that is well-versed in this sort of operational expertise.
“Kanaka Partners is excited for the opportunity to develop such a historically significant building as the Pierce-Arrow Motor Co. Administration Building. In consideration of this opportunity, we are seeking equally energized individuals to operate and manage this prime space in what is sure to be one of Buffalo’s most popular districts.” said Managing Member, Dr. Greg Daniel.
“Over the last 10 years, we have seen a major resurgence in the area surrounding the Pierce Arrow building. With the completion of this project, in addition to other projects in the surrounding area, the Buffalo residents will benefit tremendously from more than $60 million dollars invested in redeveloping these prime locations,” added Sam Hoyt, President & Founder, Upstate Strategic Advisors LLC.
Due to the enormous size of the project, plans are in place for plenty of parking, starting with the renovation of a one-story, 44,751-square-foot parking garage in the back (1721 Elmwood). The garage will accommodate tenants of the Pierce-Arrow Lofts, with 110-122 spaces. There will be additional parking for guests of tenants, the restaurant, and retail shops throughout the 1.52-acre site.
As for the residential component, the luxury lofts will be a mix of one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Tenants will have access to a fitness room, and a shared lounge where they can work or relax.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer, 2019.
Parties interested in learning more about the restaurant/banquet space should contact Dr. Greg Daniel | 2150 Wehrle Drive | Suite 400 | Buffalo, NY | Phone: 716.580.7208 | NIDUS Development