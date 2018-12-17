Hot Ticket: Buffalo Sabres’ Zach Bogosian announces Casino for a Cause

If you’re a fan of the Buffalo Sabres, mark your calendars for February 2nd. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian and his teammates will participate in Casino for a Cause II on Saturday, February 2 at 7 p.m. at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St., in downtown Buffalo. Casino for a Cause benefits the BOGO Bunch, a charity that Bogosian and his wife, Bianca, formed in 2015 to raise funds for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
For attendees, Casino for a Cause is a great way to meet Buffalo Sabres players up-close, while simultaneously having a fun time supporting a wonderful charity.
“The Bogo Bunch is a way for me to personally give back to the community because cancer has affected people whom I hold dear, including my late grandmother,” says Bogosian. “Because of the advances in treatments and research, I was able to spend many enjoyable years with her even though she was battling Lymphoma.”
The Town Ballroom will be transformed back to the bygone era when the Queen City’s finest club was filled with showgirls and tough guys like Al Capone. Casino for a Cause will include live music, an amazing auction, open bar and mouthwatering appetizers provided by local restaurants. Bogosian and his Buffalo Sabres teammates will deal the cards and work the gaming tables at Buffalo’s ultimate nightclub party with a purpose.
Event highlights include:
- Travel back in time to the Town Ballroom’s heyday when the former “Town Casino” was filled with shuffling showgirls and tough guys playing cards.
- Silent and live auction
- Music provided by the Rat Pack Band along with guest DJ at 10 p.m.
- This is a 21 and over event, a rule that will be strictly enforced at the door
- For the latest event updates, follow the BOGO Bunch on Instagram and Facebook.
- Items will not be allowed in to be autographed, as this is a fundraiser for charity with plenty of autographed items to be auctioned off.
Sponsorships and individual tickets are available for Casino for a Cause. For tickets go to www.townballroom.com. For sponsorship opportunities please call Therese Forton-Barnes at 716-868-8868. See Facebook event. Photos Joe Cascio.