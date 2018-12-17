Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will now open in Spring of 2019

Over the weekend, a reader inquired about the status of Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, which was originally scheduled to open up on Labor Day. Delays set back opening day closer to the holidays. Now, according to Managing Member Kevin Townsell, opening date has been set for spring of 2019. “We are just now getting our final bank commitments, which we’ve been waiting forever on,” said Townsell. ” New opening date is spring! That’s about as specific as I can get at the moment, but we’re full speed ahead. Finally!”
The former Upstate Milk Co-Operative and Bison Chip Dip plant at 190 Scott Street is being retrofitted to accommodate the Hofbräuhaus Buffalo. The vast beer hall is the ninth franchise operation in the US. The project was creatively funded by selling $50,000 units, which were purchased by accredited investors (available by prospectus only). As of a couple of weeks ago, there were six units remaining. Interested parties can inquire at HB@HofbrauhausBuffalo.com.
“This is still a $5 million project, but we’re using more equity, and less debt, to try to speed up the process. Prost!” – Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, December 4, 2018
For those who are not feeling as flush, but still want to invest in the project, there are opportunities to become a Stein Master Club charter member (learn more here). This is your chance to have your own stein and your own locker, along with plenty of beer specials throughout the year. If you’re a fan of beer hall culture, what could be better than that?
And don’t forget, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is more than just great beer in a communal beer hall setting, there’s also plenty of traditional live music and food. You can click here to see the extensive menu.