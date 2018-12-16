Good News for the corner of Colvin and Hertel?

A building at the corner of Colvin and Hertel is poised for renovation. This was the building that Froth Brewing was originally setting its sights upon, but a number of problematic issues got in the way of the development, including visits from City inspectors. The building was even written up for housing court. The issues with the City were compounded by $150K+ mechanics liens filed by the previous contractor. At one point along the way, the owner of the brewery pulled the plug on the location, and opted to invest into another site on Military. The only business currently operating within the structure is State Farm, occupying the corner storefront.
But it looks as if things might finally be looking up for this significant Hertel corner. According to Delaware District councilperson Joel Feroleto, the owner of the building, Dan Hawrylczak (also the operator of the State Farm business), told him that contractors would be starting the job of repairing the building in coming days.
If Hawrylczak’s words ring true, that means that the corner will once again offer up a handful of viable storefronts, which is exactly what the street could use at the moment. Hertel Avenue’s recent significant growth, with new restaurants, record shops, antique and retro shops, ice cream places, etc., translates to fewer and fewer available and desirable storefronts for lease.
It will be interesting to see if the renovation project indeed commences, as Hawrylczak says that it will. Let’s just hope that when the work is done, he doesn’t just do whatever it takes to skate by… this building has so much potential. Unfortunately its true potential has never been realized, as we can see with the boarded up transom windows, the glass block storefront, etc. At this stage in the game, one would think that anyone in his or her right mind would actually make a significant investment, knowing that it’s going to pay off in the end.