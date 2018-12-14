Girlfriends Getaway to Buffalo, NY

Buffalo received some more good press this week, in the form of a segment on Girlfriends Getaway (Planet Blue Adventure). Freelance writer Jennifer Steele managed to make stopping points to a number of my favorite places.
What’s most interesting about this author’s day trip to Buffalo is that she hails from Toronto. She starts off the article by saying that when she was younger there wasn’t much of a reason to travel to Buffalo, a neighboring city. But alas, as times have changed so has her attitude about Buffalo. I’ve often said, when it comes to attracting tourists, we should be concentrating on the low hanging fruit – our neighbors to the north.
Imagine this – the population of Toronto is 2,731,571. Just think about all of the Jennifer Steeles, and their friends, who are still clueless about Buffalo, and only recall bits and pieces of chatter that they heard over the years. Hopefully these types of articles help to get people to overcome their preconceived notions, just long enough to pay a visit. We’ll handle the rest from there.
As for the images that accompanied the travel article, they were shot by Jennifer Steele Photography, and Kim Smith for Interior Hotel Henry photos.