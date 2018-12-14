Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Girlfriends Getaway to Buffalo, NY

0 Comments

Buffalo received some more good press this week, in the form of a segment on Girlfriends Getaway (Planet Blue Adventure). Freelance writer Jennifer Steele managed to make stopping points to a number of my favorite places.

What’s most interesting about this author’s day trip to Buffalo is that she hails from Toronto. She starts off the article by saying that when she was younger there wasn’t much of a reason to travel to Buffalo, a neighboring city. But alas, as times have changed so has her attitude about Buffalo. I’ve often said, when it comes to attracting tourists, we should be concentrating on the low hanging fruit – our neighbors to the north. 

Imagine this – the population of Toronto is 2,731,571. Just think about all of the Jennifer Steeles, and their friends, who are still clueless about Buffalo, and only recall bits and pieces of chatter that they heard over the years. Hopefully these types of articles help to get people to overcome their preconceived notions, just long enough to pay a visit. We’ll handle the rest from there.

As for the images that accompanied the travel article, they were shot by Jennifer Steele Photography, and Kim Smith for Interior Hotel Henry photos.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments