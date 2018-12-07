Free Holiday Breakfast @ The Market Arcade

On Saturday, December 15, the community is invited down to the Market Arcade for a Free Holiday Breakfast. Now, what could be better than that? Honestly, this downtown shopping, eating and drinking destination has become one of the biggest success stories of our time. With a plethora of businesses contributing to the excitement, there’s always something new to try, and buy!
Participating businesses hosting the Free Holiday Breakfast include Buffalo Barkery, Queen City Gallery, Rustbelt Love, Sasmita Batik, Saione, Spruce Up Soap Company, Buffalo Barber Company, She Shall be Lashed, Pastry by Camille, Classic Knot, Things N Time, Urban Soul Closet, and Lily and Grey Gifting Co… and don’t forget to stop by EXPO Market while you’re there!
“Please join us at The Market Arcade for a Free Breakfast and Shopping event on Saturday, December 15th from 10am – 2pm. Stop in and warm up with coffee and something sweet on us. Get that unique gift that you can’t get anywhere else and support your local businesses.” – Businesses @ The Market Arcade
Market Arcade | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, NY