For Sale: A Stellar Modernist Estate in East Aurora

A rather unusual house is currently for sale in East Aurora. The modernist circa 1971 home is being listed at $2.3 million for obvious reasons. The architecture looks as if it’s right out of Woody Allen’s hit film, Sleeper, or Clockwork Orange even. Located in the woods, far from prying eyes, the 1000 Willardshire Road property comes with 25+ acres of land, an in-ground pool, and a vista that overlooks Cazenovia Creek.


As per its MJ Peterson Real Estate listing, the 6,450 square foot private estate features five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, radiant floors, a workout room, two art galleries, a coffee bar, a make-up vanity, steam shower, sauna, Japanese soaking tub, rooftop greenspace, and a three car garage.

This is the perfect house for an art collector, and/or someone who has an extensive collection of mid-century modern furniture. The photos from the listing are pretty spectacular, as the owner has filled the house with some dynamite furniture and works of art.

