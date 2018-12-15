Five Points Bakery Adds Second Floor Seating, Event Space

As if we needed any more reasons to love Five Points Bakery, they have now expanded onto the second floor. The expansion allows the owners to serve more customers, and host events such as business meetings, weddings, pop-ups, etc. The second level has a similar look and feel to the first floor, with beautiful wood, brick, barn doors, steel beams, and a variety of seating options. My favorite place to sit is at a window, with a bar ledge, overlooking Brayton Street and the front courtyard patio.
The second floor also has a door that opens to an exterior staircase, which leads to a (coming soon) vast garden where outdoor events will be held, such as weddings and other celebratory events. Co-owner Kevin Gardner led me around pointing out a number of interesting features, including a green roof where he will grow strawberries.
What I like most about the new upper addition is that it’s away from the hustle and the bustle of the toast bar, which is great when it’s time to collect one’s thoughts. It’s not just quieter, it’s pretty spacious.
Seeing the growth of Five Points Bakery, from a little shop across the way, to a full fledge café event compound, is mind boggling. Nobody could have ever predicted this tremendous growth.
The next time you pay a visit to Five Points Bakery, be sure to walk or bike. If you do, they will take 10% off your bill. Now that’s a great incentive to be healthy and green! Oh, and they have also expanded their hours, from 7am to 7pm Monday-Saturday, and Sunday from 7am to 4pm. Now, that’s what I’m talking about!
Five Points Bakery | 44 Brayton Street | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 884-8888 | Facebook