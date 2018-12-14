Seinfeld fans will be happy to hear that this year’s Festivus celebration in Larkinville will feature two new Seinfeld themed beers from Community Beer Works. That’s two more reasons to attend this outrageous yearly celebration that is held in honor of the quirky holiday that garnered notoriety in a 1997 Seinfeld episode.
Festivus is celebrated by people who are looking to avoid the commercialism of the holidays. There are also a number of ways to join in on the fun with this one. For those unfamiliar with Festivus, here are some of the antics that will be played out during the event:
- The celebration will highlight many Festivus miracles, including the Airing of the Grievances – where guests will be able to jot down their grievances which will be read aloud throughout the night by DJ Puffy Shirt – returning DJ Sike
- The Festivus Feats of Strength this year will be a stein holding competition
- New this year is a Best Dressed category – all guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters, from the obscure to the main cast, plenty to choose from.
- The Festivus pole will be on display, unadorned.
- And as always, the grand finale – a show-stopping Elaine dance-off
“Festivus,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “For the rest of us.”
This is the fifth year of Festivus in Larkinville. The event is being hosted by Hydraulic Hearth and Community Beer Works, with host Sean T. Heidinger at the helm.
Festivus 5.0 at Hydraulic Hearth
Sunday, December 23, 2018
8 PM – 12 AM
The kitchen will be open until 10pm offering brick oven pizzas and shared plates, with the bar open until midnight serving craft cocktails and beers
Hydraulic Hearth | 716 Swan Street | Buffalo, New York 14210