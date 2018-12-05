Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Drawings | From Big to Small – A Pop Up Show featuring Buffalo’s unusual Telescope Houses

This past August, Steele showcased a “rare telescope house redo” on 16th Street (see here). A telescope house, fairly common to Buffalo, is where a smaller addition (or two, or three) is built onto a worker’s cottage, in order to accommodate a growing family. As the family increases in size, with need for more space, incremental (smaller) sections are added, such as a bedroom or a family room or work room. In the end, the house takes on the appearance of a telescope, when viewed from the side, which is somewhat unique to industrial Rust Belt cities such as Buffalo. If you want to see some great examples of Buffalo telescope houses, check out this article in ArchDaily.

On Friday, December 14,  Broadway Fillmore Alive, the Matt Urban Center, and Buffalo’s Young Preservationists will be hosting a pop-up exhibition featuring the telescope houses of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The exhibition will showcase the work of thirteen University at Buffalo graduate students, who studied the houses over the 2018 fall season. The drawings are not only meant to depict the unusual architecture that is common to Buffalo’s East Side, it is also meant to tell a story about the families that have called this geographic part of the city “home” for generations. 

From Big to Small

Pop-up exhibition of the drawings

Friday, December 14, 2018

6 PM – 9 PM

Torn Space Theater, in the historic Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle – 612 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14212

The event is free and open to the public (cash bar)

