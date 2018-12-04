Done Deal: First Closing at Colvin Estates Phase II

The first of 34 homes in the second phase of the Colvin Estates development has closed. Buyers purchased 112 Rachel Vincent Way yesterday for $337,604. It is not a long-distance move for the purchasers; they currently own a residence on Norwalk Avenue.
Marrano Homes has seen strong demand at Colvin Estates. The region’s largest homebuilder has pulled building permits for 28 of the 34 lots in this phase. Marrano is offering five two-story home designs with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Prices start at $330,000.
