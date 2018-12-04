Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: First Closing at Colvin Estates Phase II

0 Comments

The first of 34 homes in the second phase of the Colvin Estates development has closed.  Buyers purchased 112 Rachel Vincent Way yesterday for $337,604.  It is not a long-distance move for the purchasers; they currently own a residence on Norwalk Avenue.

Marrano Homes has seen strong demand at Colvin Estates.  The region’s largest homebuilder has pulled building permits for 28 of the 34 lots in this phase.  Marrano is offering five two-story home designs with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Prices start at $330,000.

Get Connected: Marrano Homes, 716.809.8675

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments