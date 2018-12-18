“Cuomo says recreational marijuana should be legalized in state in 2019”

According to DailyMail.com, Governor Cuomo has stated that New Yorkers can expect recreational marijuana to be legalized in 2019. In 2018, Canada legalized cannabis, which means that Buffalonians can now hop across the border to score at a weed café or at a dispensary (as they come on line).
In the article Cuomo says that he is prioritizing the legalization of pot, because it is anticipated that the measure would bring in over $1.3 billion in annual tax revenue. Cuomo also noted that the legalization of weed would help to create a fairer justice system.
Already, in Greater Buffalo, there are a number of medical marijuana dispensaries (including The Botanist, which opened to the medicinal cannabis community on November 12 at 192 Seneca Street) that are seemingly poised for NYS to legalize recreational weed.
The Botanist, founded in Baltimore, MD, is a medical marijuana dispensary that is opening a number of locations throughout the US. You can check out their various locations on their Facebook page. While The Botanist will initially open selling medical marijuana, the anticipation is that it won’t be long before NY State joins other states that have legalizes recreation marijuana. When that happens, The Botanist in Buffalo will most likely be selling dabs, cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles, cannabis oil, vapes, tinctures, CBD-dominant products, and custom blended strains of cannabis. All of these products, and more, will be doled out by The Botanist’s “budtenders”.
Lead image courtesy DailyMail.com