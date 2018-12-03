Construction Watch: People’s Linwood/Lafayette

A People Inc. senior apartment building is nearly complete at the southeast corner of Linwood and Lafayette avenues. The three-story building includes 37 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 700 to 925 square feet. There is parking at the rear of the building for 37 cars.
Apartments are for a mix of income for people age 55 years and older. Seven of the units are for individuals with developmental disabilities age 55 years and older who live independently. Tenant income limits will be based on current federal rates.
The building includes a community room with a small kitchen, on-site laundry facilities, ample green space and courtyards. Safety features include a secure entrance and a 24-hour on call emergency service.
The project is designed by Long Associates Architects. It is being built on what was a Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital parking lot. TM Montante Construction is overseeing the work that should be completed early next year.