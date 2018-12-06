Construction Watch: MAP Farmhouse & Community Food Resource Center

For the first time, we can fully see how impactful the MAP Farmhouse & Community Food Resource Center will be on the city’s West Side. I’m not just talking about beautiful infill, I’m talking about a building that will be more productive than any of us can imagine.
The Farmhouse will also be an integral part of an even larger network of partners such as University at Buffalo’s Food Lab and Grassroots Gardens of Buffalo.
Just think. It won’t be long before this building is fully functional, with non-profit offices, educational programming and training areas for urban farming, food systems, food policy, and nutrition, farm equipment storage, a resource library, resources to support school and community gardens, a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen, and cold storage for farm produce, MAP’s mobile market, farm stand, and CSA.
The building will also be part of the “green” equation by incorporating super-insulation, air barrier membrane, thermal bridge-free construction, heat recovery ventilation and a renewable energy system. – eco_logic Studio Architecture and Engineering, PLLC
It’s going to change the landscape of farm to table/school in Buffalo, primarily because of the educational element that will allow young people to interact with an urban farm designed to teach them where their food comes from, how to plant, when to reap, how to preserve, where to distribute, and how to cook healthy meals using produce grown right in the neighborhood.
MAP’s Growing Green program already employs 50 urban youth each year.
The MAP Farmhouse is the ultimate reconnect. The energy efficient building will teach people about the importance of sustainability on a number of levels. It will be a place that is not simply in a book, or online. The Farmhouse will be an eco-oasis that will one day represent more than just possibilities, it will represent real life change.
The farmhouse and community center align with MAP’s vision to create an all-encompassing farm production center on the city’s West Side, where disadvantaged youth can learn life skills while being immersed in a healthy lifestyle (Growing Green Program).
MAP Farmhouse & Community Food Resource Center | 389 Massachusetts Avenue | Buffalo NY
Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) | Facebook
The green compound will be surrounded by myriad MAP gardens and growing resources, which will create a significant community destination, including rainwater harvesting, aquaponics, solar, etc.