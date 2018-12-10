Catching Up with Leslie McManus @ Blueprint Design Studio to discuss tile and… Buffalo Wallpaper?

Last October, we posted an article on Blueprint Design Studio, located in the Horsefeathers market building on Connecticut Street. The boutique business, dedicated mainly to stunning design tiles, is owned and operated by Leslie McManus, who got her start in the world of ceramic design when she was in Boston, MA., while enrolled in design school. It was there that she worked in a design showroom that carried an exclusive brand called Artistic Tile. The super durable, aesthetically pleasing porcelain tile gave McManus a new appreciation for the world of tile design, which is one of the reasons that she decided to open up her own design studio upon returning home to Buffalo.
I met up with McManus a few days ago, to discuss her trade, which is honestly one of the unsung design businesses in Buffalo. If you are about to embark upon a home renovation project that has anything to do with tiling (or wallpapering), you need to know about this place. While McManus specializes in eco-friendly tile options, she also carries locally produced Red Disk wallpaper, which is silkscreened using coloring from local paint company C2 Paint. Recognize any of the buildings below?
Incredibly, Red Disk has exclusive rights to Charles E. Burchfield wallpaper designs, which are fabulous. In fact, moving forward, Red Disk will be solely using WNY artists to design their wallpapers, which, if you ask me, is about as cool as cool gets. Already, wallpaper designs are being rolled out using works by artists that include Cassandra Ott and Karen Matchette.
If this whole “local” effort doesn’t get you excited about Blueprint Design Studio, then there might be zero hope in getting you onboard with inspirational Buffalo design and production collaborations. If you need an additional push, then the best thing to do would be to stop over to Blueprint Design Studio, to talk to McManus in person. Her passion for tilework is second to none, and her fervor for connecting to others in the local home and office design world is impressive and endearing. She talks about the design of backsplashes and intricacies of mosaics as if she was speaking about family members. And why not? These are design elements that you have to live with, sharing kitchen and bathroom space for years to come.
“I love tile,” McManus told me. “I come from a fine arts background – I like to play with colors and shapes. I look at interior design with an artistic approach. This should be fun! If it’s not fun, then there’s something wrong. Whether I’m onboard as a color consultant, discussing various types of tiles, or working with others in the industry, I’m happy to be a part of the interior design world in Buffalo.”
To learn more about Blueprint and the services offered, check out the website at www.blueprintbuffalo.com.
Blueprint Design Studio has exclusive rights to Artistic Tile in WNY
Hours by appointment only
Horsefeathers Market Building | 346 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | blueprintbuffalo@gmail.com | 716-200-2144