Bureau Shows Hand – Plans to Move One Block Down

Bureau, Elmwood Avenue’s distinctive men’s bespoke apparel store, is heading to a new location. It should have been a dead giveaway when they dropped their new mural at the former Mother Nature Plant Emporium at 712 Elmwood. That colorful display has signaled the arrival of Bureau to this new address, about a block away from their original location.
The move will give Bureau additional space, as well as higher visibility with prime display windows on the street. If you’re not familiar with Bureau, then check out this snazzy video:
“A suit should be an extension of who you are. We put personality and individuality above everything when working with our clients. Your suit should act as a second skin. Our job is to design garments that not only look good but feel good.” – Bureau | Joseph Stocker/Creative Director & Jon Eisenberg/Shop Manager
According to Eisenberg, the move will take place around mid-January to early February in 2019. He says that the interior space is going to be sensational – a real show stopper. There will also be some new and exciting elements that he can’t reveal quite yet, but it’s something that we can all look forward to.
Bureau | Made to Measure Clothing | Coming soon to 712 Elmwood Avenue | (716) 259-8141 | Instagram | Facebook