Buffalo Rising’s 2018 Gift Guide — gifts that make you feel good.

With the production of this guide, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best holiday gifts for family and friends, or even yourself. Use this Guide to find just the right gift this holiday season.

Consider the gift of art. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is one of the oldest museums dedicated to the art of our time, and the sixth oldest public art institution in the United States. Founded in 1862, the vibrant museum is located in the heart of Buffalo’s cultural district and celebrates a 150-year tradition of collecting and exhibiting the art of its time, giving rise to an extraordinary collection that includes works by Francis Bacon, Frida Kahlo, Roy Lichtenstein, Georgia O’Keeffe, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and many others. The Albright-Knox is largely responsible for all the beautiful public art, like Sharkgirl, and murals that have been popping up around the city. In addition to bringing world-class art to Buffalo, they host regular concerts as well as top -notch educational and art classes for all ages and levels. Re-discover this American national treasure this holiday season. Consider the gift of an art class (or two) for a special adult or child in your life. The purchase of an individual (approx $60) or family membership ($75, for two adults and any children under 18) is sure to inspire creativity through out the new year. The on-site gift shop has expansive offerings with gifts ranging from t-shirts, to home decor, and more…

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-882-8700

Allen Street Dress Shop has been a local mainstay for decades, more than thirty-one years to be exact, which is no small feat. That is because they continually feature some of the best pieces of clothing in the area, so it is a sure bet that they’ll always have something unique for that hard to shop for woman in your life. Their inventory is always evolving, seemingly changing out their mannequins every few days to feature the latest and greatest that is currently gracing their shelves. Featuring obscure, and up and coming designers, but also never straying from certain mainstays – their inventory features lines such as Flax, Cut Loose, Comfy, Nally & Millie, Mystree, XCVI, Innoah, Wallflower Vintage, Aratta Fashion, FLAX, CMC, CutLoose to name a few. The staff is always so welcoming and friendly, at the ready to answer any question about size or fit that you may have, so it really is one of the easiest places to find a gift for that someone special in the city. Also, focusing on garments that are made from natural fibers, and featuring many lines made in the United States, The Allen Street Dress Shop prides itself on selling quality pieces. Also, their slant tends to focus more on fashion versus trend, therefore you can rest assured that a gift from their shop will be enjoyed, and adored, for many years, and seasons, to come.

The Allen Street Dress Shop | 89 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-883-0871

The Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra presents more than 100 concerts each year under the leadership of music director JoAnn Falletta. Take a loved one (or two) out for an unforgettable evening and enjoy Buffalo’s own world-renowned orchestra. Treat yourself, your family, or your friends to a memorable evening — a live performance of music that has stood the test of time, performed by top-quality musicians in an acoustically perfect hall. With so many great concerts to choose from (certainly the holiday concerts make great gifts), gift certificates are an easy way to let someone pick the concert of their choice. You can also purchase Holiday Bundles, “Compose Your Own” packages in packets of 6 or 8 tickets, or a bundle for “Rock Groupies”. Another great gift would be one or two of their CDs, with more than 45 to choose from, there is something for everyone!

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra | 3 Symphony Circle | Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-885-5000

EcoTeeCo is the type of gift you really can feel so good about giving, on so many levels. They are a local, sustainable, fashion forward clothing company offering apparel using plant-based fibers such as bamboo, hemp, and/or organic cotton. This is socially responsible, fair-trade clothing most of which is naturally anti-microbial and hypoallergenic to boot. There are clothing styles for men, women, unisex, and youth and feature items such as dresses, t-shirts, tanks tops, hoodies, leggings, joggers, thermals, scarves, beanies, and printed shirts as well. The manufacturing process uses “low impact fiber reactive dyes,” and even their printing is done without the harsh chemicals so commonly found in most inks. From start to finish you really can be assured that every part of the process has been thought about to consciously respect and sustain our natural environment as much as possible. But EcoTeeCo doesn’t stop there. Every purchase that is made benefits onetreeplanted.org, with one purchase equaling one tree planted. This is the season of giving and I couldn’t think of a better gift to give than that. For now, you can find their items solely online at Ecoteeco.com.

Buffalo Float Therapy, also known as The Flo, is an experience that is not to be missed, and a great gift for someone that has, and has tried, almost everything. Flotation therapy is also known as sensory deprivation and there any many health benefits to this form of relaxation and meditation, through allowing a total break, reset if you will, for your body and your mind. You are completely freed from any and all distractions while floating in these tanks and this can lead to pain relief of many different ailments, better quality sleep, an increase in energy and productivity, improved muscle and nerve function, and can even help to eliminate toxins, and elevate skin quality all through your body working with the magnesium sulfate, also known as Epsom salts that is facilitating the flotation – each of The Flo’s tanks being filled with over 1300 pounds! These are state-of-the-art tanks provide “a light and sound free environment,” with 14 inches of water heated to ninety-five degrees, the same temperature as our bodies, all creating such a unique and effective holistic wellness option, and alternative therapy. There are also many different holistic products to peruse such as items from Nature’s Sunshine, ONIT Products, essential oils, detox powder baths, and color therapy eye glasses to name a few.

The Flo | 228 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-770-1000

For the animal lover, consider adopting one (or more) of the animals at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center Inc. Adoption packages make great gifts that give twice! There are so many animals with inspiring stories that need to be shared. Whether it’s an animal like Maverick, the bald eagle who was permanently injured in the wild. Or Meisha, the African serval who was previously an exotic pet with an owner who could no longer care for her. Or Echo, the great horned owl who was raised improperly by the public and doesn’t know how to take care of himself. Each animal has their own story to tell and their own reason for needing Hawk Creek and you. When you help tell their stories we will send an adoption packet to your gift recipient, and you can feel good knowing that you are helping Maverick, his friends, and wildlife worldwide through your tax deductible donation, all while giving a wild gift! Check out the special adoption packages which include special totes, plush animals, a calendar featuring Hawk Creek residents, factsheets, bios and more.

Another easy way to help the Center’s mission is through smile.amazon.com! Simply choose Hawk Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc. as your supported charity, shop and a portion of your purchases will be donated to Hawk Creek!

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center | PO Box 662 | East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-652-8646

Regardless of season, Renew Bath & Body should be on everyone’s routine shopping list. Renew’s Skin Enthusiasts take the guess work out of shopping for Beauty Products. They’ve done the research, and tried and tested every product they sell. When you buy a product at Renew Bath & Body, you can be sure that the products are sulfate, paraben, as well as animal byproduct and cruelty free. They are passionate about restoring and preserving the skin’s natural beauty, and aim to educate men, women, and children on the importance of skin care and protection. They have complete lines, from shaving creams, beard care, Jane Iredale, RMS Beauty and EcoBrow makeup lines, Indie Lee, Juice Beauty, Osea and suki skincare lines, essential oils, body scrubs and soap, and more… Check out renew bath & body, if you are looking for a gift that feels (and smells) good.

Renew Bath & Body | 927 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | 716-881-0177

Second Generation Theatre is offering limited quantities of costume clutches made from costumes featured in past productions. These unique up-cycled gifts let you hold onto a piece of your favorite production! Check them out here, each description includes the name of the show and who wore the costume!

We all have our favorite items that have stood the test of time, as best they could, through the years. Whether it’s a partners, family, or friends favorite item that they just can’t part with, but would, and could, benefit greatly from some tender loving care, Sole Man could be the perfect stop on your holiday shopping route. How great of a surprise would it be to give that special someones, something, a new lease on life? And don’t let the name fool you, this is not a service solely for shoes. Sole Man provides restoration services for shoes yes, but also for other leather goods such as belts, bags, purses, and even coats. So, if you’re trying to find the perfect give for that hard to shop for person in your life, maybe the answer is closer than you think. Sole Man also offers one of a kind, fully restored, rehealed, resoled, vintage, mostly European, and very coveted mens shoes, with an ever-changing rolodex of options. There are also bags, and other leather goods always on display and for sale. You never know what treasure you’ll stumble upon, as there is always something new to behold and fancy.

Sole Man | 565 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-836-6464

This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising, its authors, and the retail partners listed above. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.

Lead image Pixabay, PublicDomainPictures