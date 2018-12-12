Buffalo Renaissance Foundation makes major donation to Perkins Park project

A park on the city’s East Side is being given a big boost, in the form of a major donation from The Buffalo Renaissance Foundation (BRF). Perkins Park at 325 East Ferry Street in Buffalo has received a final funding donation, which will be directed to the Resource Council of WNY (RCWNY). The financial boost will allow workers to develop a section of the site for a practice youth Heads Up flag football field.
Currently, there is a playground at the site, as well as two basketball courts. Perkins Park is located next to the new Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center (BRFCC), which houses the Resource Council of WNY (347 East Ferry Street). The center is responsible for a wide range of actions and activities, including afterschool physical and academic programing, veteran and senior programing, instructional camps and clinics, rentals of all facilities, summer programs and sports leagues.
Along with the new flag football field, the park will also be outfitted with an outdoor, multi-purpose surface, ball hockey rink, thanks to the BRF funding, along with previous donations from the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, the National Hockey League, and the Local Initiative Service Corp.
“The project was exactly the type we were looking for in that it will provide this community with important youth and family programs, as well as meeting our mission to building a better Buffalo,” said BRF Appropriations Chair Eugene G. Kershner. “We continue to strive to move Buffalo forward and this signature project is a prime example of that.”
RCWNY has been designated caretaker and operations manager of the park. The organization also manages the newly reopened and rebranded community center next door.
“The versatility and approach that the Renaissance Foundation took in completing the development will benefit this community for a long time. We’ll have kids playing on the field as soon as next spring thanks to the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation,” said RCWNY Director Rich Jureller.