Big Reveal: Modern School Street Infill House

Artist Ben Perrone is bringing his plans for a new residence on School Street to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Perrone needs a variance for required transparency for the proposed single-family dwelling with an attached garage and studio on a vacant lot located at 133 School Street. Eco-architect Kevin Connors is designing the unique structure.
Some explanation from the project application:
The design is a reflection of the spatial quality of the triangle. The intent of the form is to be temple like. Large expanses of interior wall are needed for his art work.
The site is located across Plymouth Avenue from a recently-completed modern house designed by Abstract Architecture.
The Zoning Board of Appeals meets on Wednesday.