Big Deal: Termini Picks Up Another Chandler Street Property

Rocco Termini has added to his collection of property along Black Rock’s Chandler Street. He paid $150,000 for 140 Chandler Street today. The .95-acre site includes an 8,100 sq.ft. bunker-like building.
The newly-purchased site is west of 166 Chandler Street that is under redevelopment and across from 155 Chandler, recently completed. Work at 166 Chandler includes a 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. The addition will house Thin Man Brewery’s brewing operations. A tasting room in the existing building will have views of the brewing area. Thin Man will be canning at the location to distribute across the eastern United States. One floor of the existing building will house wood cask barrels with a banquet room serving specialty cask beers.
Three other tenants have been announced for 166 Chandler. Salon in the City Suites will bring beauty and spa services to the blossoming area. It will house nine beauty professional suites that can be customized for each specific need of the suite ‘owner’. Husband-wife team of Jess Lasagna and Joe Hartrich will be opening a fitness center in the building. Originating in Australia, F45 Training combines elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training. ODL Ortho Lab is taking 13,000 square feet of space on the third and fourth floors when it relocates from Williamsville.
Termini also owns several vacant parcels along Chandler and 27 and 37 Chandler on the west end of the street. 27 Chandler is three-stories and 20,500 sq.ft. of space while neighboring 37 Chandler is 12,350 sq.ft. spread across two stories. Both will be redeveloped as incubator space. 27 Chandler will target culinary tenants and will feature 15 professional kitchens.