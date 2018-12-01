Bar Cultivar will Celebrate the WNY Cider Movement

The final element of The Barrel Factory is now in place. Jerod Thurber will opening a craft hard cider-focused establishment at the 65 Vandalia Street complex, alongside Lakeward Spirits, Pressure Drop Brewing, Buffalo’s Best Cucina, Snowy Owl Kombucha, and Elevator Alley Kayak. The opening date for Bar Cultivar is set for Saturday, December 8, upon which time the establishment will host a grand opening party (12pm-11pm).
Bar Cultivar is a concept developed by SteamPunk Cider (Leonard Oakes Estate Winery). The establishment will operate much as a tasting room at a brewery, with programs developed around 17 years of cider growing and fermenting cider-specific varieties.
Each year, Leonard Oakes hosts a Steampunk Festival, dedicated to celebrating the people and the products that are integral to growing the regional cider movement. Bar Cultivar will be another way to celebrate cider advancement with the community.
2018 is centennial year for the fourth generation apple farmers in Western New York.
“Bar Cultivar will have a heavy focus on terroir-driven ciders, while also offering a variety of beer, wine, and cider-based cocktails,” said Thurber. “We will showcase various cider regions from around the world to further appreciate cider’s place at the table and its prevalence in said culture. Alongside the opening, a new line of SteamPunk ciders will be released, which put the apple varieties into focus, while giving definition to our sense of place.”
Grand Opening of Bar Cultivar
Grand Opening: Saturday, December 8, 2018
12pm-11pm
Bar Cultivar | The Barrel Factory | Old First Ward | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, NY 14204 | Facebook