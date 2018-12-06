A NEW YEAR’S EVE 007 AFFAIR

Join Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park to ring in the New Year – A 007 AFFAIR will feature elegant views, a gourmet menu, and live entertainment. Dress for this action-packed evening is creative “Bond” attire – guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, and everything in-between.
Arrive via ride-share or use our valet parking located on Lincoln Parkway. West Herr Jaguar will be on-site for you to peruse the latest models, so be sure to check out one of James Bond’s favorite car brands.
As you enter The Terrace at Delaware Park, located at 199 Lincoln Parkway, you will be greeted by one of our hosts with a glass of J Vineyard & Winery’s sparkling wine. Walk our step & repeat like the celebrity you are, and have your photo taken by a professional photographer. All photos will be posted to our Facebook event page for you to save and share.
Each guest will get to enjoy open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace. The Menu by Chef Bruce Wieszala will feature,
- Artisan cheeses/ Charcuterie/ Vegetable Antipasti/ Meatballs Agrodolce
- Spicy Shrimp Cocktail / Caviar, Blini, Crème Fraîche
- Lobster Campanelle – white wine, garlic, fresh herbs, wild mushrooms, pecorino
- Tenderloin au Poivre – horseradish whipped potatoes, haricots verts
- Smoked Duck Breast – preserved cherries, roasted pear salad, grain mustard
- Roasted Heirloom Carrots – star anise, smoked pistachio butter, herb ricotta, honey
- And assorted champagne truffles
There will be tables throughout the venue, but seating is not assigned. We encourage guests to circulate throughout the night. Test your luck in our free mini-casino sponsored by Reeds Jewelers / Jenss Décor, with Roulette and Blackjack. And be on the lookout for memorable characters and just a few villains!
The Terrace’s new heated patio will be open for guests to enjoy the stunning views of Delaware Park with a shaken (not stirred) martini from our ice loge.
For music entertainment, you will be treated to Buffalo-based “Jazz Noir” quartet, Carina and the Six String Preacher who bring a touch of surf, tango, and pop to their original music. Drew Azzinaro and Rahyn Eamon from Lady Lush and The Vinyls will also be flying in from NYC to toast to the New Year with us!
Last but never least, DJ MILK and DJ V3rdgo, will get us all on our feet to ring in the new year with energy and dance, making this a New Year’s Eve event you don’t want to miss!
A very limited number of tickets are being offered to this 21+ event. Get your name on the guest list by grabbing a ticket soon! This event will sell out.
A NEW YEAR’S EVE 007 AFFAIR
presented by Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park
December 31, 2018 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222
action packed | elegant views | live entertainment | valet parking
$110/PERSON // $198/COUPLE
Entertainment
8:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Drew Azzinaro and Rahyn Eamon from Lady Lush and The Vinyls
Carina and the Six String Preacher (Lower Level)
11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
DJ MILK & DJ V3rdgo
All Night
Mini-casino sponsored by Reeds Jewelers/Jenss Décor
Roaming characters by Lisa Peacers
Champagne Tasting with J Vineyards & Winery
West Herr Jaguar on-site with their latest models