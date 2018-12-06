Who doesn’t like John Waters? To answer that question fairly, “most people don’t like John Waters.” And that’s fine, because it takes a special person to like the American bestselling author and cult film director. Fortunately there are a lot of special people out there who appreciate Waters’ completely off-kilter, wacked sense of directing, not to mention the unseemly characters (in real life and in his films – the lines are sometimes blurred) that are featured in films such as Pink Flamingos, A Dirty Shame, and one of my all-time favorites – Polyester. After all, it was Waters who once said, “I pride myself on the fact that my work has no socially redeeming value.”
In an incredible stroke of luck, Buffalo will soon play host to this snide miscreant who has been called The Pope of Trash, and The People’s Pervert. Asbury Hall at Babeville has invited Waters to perform his critically acclaimed show A John Waters Christmas.
“Miracles really do happen at Yuletide, even if they’re false, and Waters prays for a Gaspar Noé Christmas film, and a new sex club that encourages gay men and lesbians to have sex with each other for the very first time. Delving into his love for the annual December warning list of ‘Unsafe Toys to Give Your Child’ and his hatred for email Christmas cards, The Easter Bunny, and any kind of holiday ‘food issues’, the Pope of Trash will give you a Cool Yule like no other.” – Asbury Hall
A John Waters Christmas at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Friday, December 7, 2018
7pm Doors, 8pm Show
Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202
Tickets: $40.00 in advance, $45.00 day of show and $110 VIP Packages at Ticketfly.com, Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p), or charge by phone at 877.987.6487