A City of Buffalo Artists Market – 2018

Celebrating the holidays in downtown Buffalo is more fun than ever, thanks to Ellicott Development’s “A City of Buffalo Artists Market”. Each holiday season, the artists’ market, featuring over 50 vendors, is set up inside the stunning Ellicott Square Building.

This is the fourth year that this holiday event has commenced. The festive occasion is a chance for people to shop for super unique gifts, while visiting one of downtown’s most glorious buildings. Not only is this a great opportunity to meet a number of local artists and artisans, it’s also the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit – right smack in the middle of the market is a 25-30 feet tall Christmas tree, which adds to the holiday cheer. 

The market was founded in 2015 by Caitlin Krumm, Jessica Kane, Michael Smith, Jenna Hornberger, and Marie Mauro.

The annual market is designed to accommodate downtown workers who can head over to the event after work. Once at the event, guests will have a chance to shop, while enjoying live music, food stands, and a cash bar. There’s no other holiday occasion in Buffalo that delivers so much, in such a spectacular setting.

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

4:30-8:30pm

Ellicott Square Building

