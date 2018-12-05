Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2018 Sugar City Flea Market Holiday Edition

We’re a mere days away from Sugar City’s Holiday Flea Market, where shoppers will be able to browse a curated selection of vintage goods. This year’s list of retro wares includes vinyl, toys, books, art housewares, clothing, audio equipment, yarn, jewelry making supplies, handbags, medicinal tinctures made from mushrooms, posters, toys, oils, and even faerie offerings!

These days, the holiday season in Buffalo showcases numerous holiday markets, but very few are dedicated to the types of goods that can be found at Flea Markets. And who doesn’t love a great flea market? Sugar City’s flea markets allow us to continue the hunt for treasures, odds and ends, and keepsakes, thanks to the awesome line-up of diverse vendors.

  • Dave G-Records | various vintage items
  • Peterwalkee Records – Matto | Tons of CDs, DVDs, records, musical gear, miscellaneous toys books, art, housewares, etc.
  • Kid Sister Vintage (Lisa Brown) | Vintage housewares & wearable items
  • Andy Czuba | Records, VHS, clothing, music/audio equipment, pop culture items, miscellaneous
  • Megan Carroll | DIY supplies galore – yarn, weaving supplies, jewelry making, records, books, etc.
  • Timeless Babez | Vinyl record handbags and jewelry, vintage accessories
  • TransLight Mutations | Wire wrap jewelry, posters, body sprays & oils, and faerie offerings
  • Zaz’s Oddities | Art, medicinal tinctures made from mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, etc.
  • Nick/Katherine | Records, odds and ends, and more
  • Second Gear Thrift and Vintage | Clothing, accessories, housewares, knick knacks, odds ‘n ends
  • Robert Walters | Records, toys, etc.
  • Pat/Nicole | Records, handmade jewelry, housewares, VHS, oddities
  • DCog | Vintage items, photo prints, etc.
  • Kelly Rae | Handmade custom hemp jewelry, art, and more

2018 Sugar City Flea Market Holiday Edition

Saturday, December 8, 2018

10 AM – 6 PM

Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

