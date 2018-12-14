Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

14th Annual The Christmas Party

For some, Christmas is a time to get together with family. For others, it’s about giving and receiving presents. For the electronic music lovers in Buffalo, Christmas takes on an entirely new meaning. That’s because each holiday season, MNM Presents and Pearl Street Grill & Brewery host The Christmas Party, where some of the hottest DJs come together to take over four floors, while dishing out different sounds for just about every EDM taste and flavor under the sun.

Where the masses gather to celebrate dance music, family, friends & the good life – on the Holiday.

This year’s line-up includes: Öona Dahl | DJ 3PO | Wooli | Eyes Everywhere | Dusty Bits | Dj SunGlasses Mike & Xotec | Drop D Rufus Gibson | Big Basha | Chad Lock & Dave Sif | JennaBeatz | Fe’netiks | Miosi | REZI

As if that wasn’t enough, this year’s VIP includes a SE² Silent Disco, which allow guests to “take 3 DJs with them everywhere they go.”

MNM Presents The 14th annual THE CHRISTMAS PARTY

Tuesday, December 25, 2018

9 PM – 3 AM

Pearl Street Grill & Brewery | 76 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

www.ticketfly.com

Music 9pm – 3am . Curfew 3:30am

Tickets $20 and up . 21+ to enter

New, classic & improved features: 

  • Free bottled water throughout
  • Coat check
  • Four rooms of dance music & first floor lounge

Photos by C.P. Abbott Photography / Katie Monacelli

See Facebook event

