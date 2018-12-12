Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

12 Bars of Charity 2018

12 Bars of Charity is a “A Holiday Pub Crawl Benefiting Local Charities.” At the same time, it’s a lot more than that. This is a nationwide event that is coming to Buffalo for the first time this Saturday, December 15. Essentially, this event gets eight popular local charities to participate, to raise funds, while having fun bar hopping. The charities split up into teams in search of people to sign up for their cause and engage in The World’s Largest Pub Crawl. It’s part celebratory party, and part raising funds for charity.

Last year 12 Bars of Charity took place in 10 different cities. That resulted in over 20,000 people participating, which amounted to $200,000 raised for charity. Since that time, new cities have signed up of the cause, including Buffalo, which means that the numbers will be up once again… and that’s good news for local charities.

Local charities taking place in the 2018 12 Bars of Charity event are as follows:

Alzheimer’s Association WNY
Make-A-Wish Western New York
Joyful Rescues
Stone’s Buddies
Rosewell Park Cancer Institute
Kaely’s Kindness Foundation
Variety – the Children’s Charity of Buffalo & WNY
Special Spaces Buffalo

Participating bars:

D-Tour Martini Bar
SoHo Buffalo 
Thirsty Buffalo
Bottoms Up
Falley Allen
Alley Cat Tavern 
Don Tequila
Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
Lenox Grill
Sidelines Sports Bar

See Facebook for additional information. Also visit  12 Bars of Charity.

