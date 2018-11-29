Unite by Night & Brew Bus Buffalo present Buffalo Public Art Tours

With the recent surge in public art in Buffalo, it was only a matter of time before someone began to offer mobile tours. And that’s exactly what Unite by Night has set out to do, with its Buffalo Public Art Tours, set to launch in January of 2019. Unite by Night has teamed up with Brew Bus Buffalo to offer the tours, which will, of course, have a brewery component tied into the excursions.
Funds raised via the tours will be dedicated to Unite by Night, a nonprofit that secures financial resources for local groups and organizations in need. This year, United by Night raised collections for SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence, an organization that promotes unity by working with community groups to embrace and activate programming such as Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP).
The Public Art Tours are designed to introduce people to a wide variety of public art projects, by discussing the works, the artists, and the neighborhoods that host the creations. Here’s the drill:
- Guests will meet at the first stop of the day, Community Beer Works, to enjoy what’s on tap (1 beer included with purchase of a tour ticket)
- Guests will board the Buffalo Brew Bus for an informative and fun tour across the city
- Along the way, guests will be kept warm with complimentary hot chocolate and encouraged to take and share photos of what they discover on Facebook and Instagram #unitebynight #buffalopublicart
- When the tour concludes back at the first stop Community Beer Works, guests can head home or stay to enjoy Buffalo’s bustling brewing scene with additional drink specials available just for tour attendees
Unite by Night presents Buffalo Public Art Tours
Sunday, January 27, 2019
1pm to 4pm
Starting Point: Community Beer Works 520 7th St, Buffalo, NY 14201
Learn more about Unite by Night and upcoming Buffalo Public Art Tour schedules at www.unitebynight.com.
Get ticket info for the January 27th tour event by clicking here.