Two Companies at the Forefront of Young Professional Development

When it comes to believing and investing in the future of their workforce, KeyBank and Remedy Intelligent Staffing are two companies leading the way.
KeyBank and Remedy Intelligent Staffing are two of more than sixty companies partnering with the Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s young professional development program, BN360, to help promote the development of young workers.
As recent BN360 social engagement winners, it is clear to see why these two companies, and many others, are standing with BN360 to encourage and promote the development of young professionals in the region.
With aligning strategies of engagement and development, BN360, KeyBank and Remedy work both on an internal organizational level and a community-wide level to help develop our region’s young people and encourage them to live, work and play in Buffalo Niagara.
As the workforce changes, Buffalo Niagara’s strong sense of community and collaboration becomes even more important in helping the region grow and develop. Developing our young people is key. Here are just a few ways in which these companies are working to make a difference every day.
Connecting
One great thing that these organizations have in common is their excitement to be connected to the community at large. Remedy Intelligent Staffing partnered with Say Yes to Education Buffalo to help high school and college students prepare for job interviews and the working world.
Meanwhile, KeyBank recently partnered with Delaware North and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County to present Pitch 10, which supported and promoted the young professional non-profit community in an unprecedented way.
In continuing with the Buffalo Niagara spirit of collaboration, Key and Remedy are helping their young people understand the importance of working together to make our region better.
Developing
Developing young people for the future is the linchpin of the partnership between BN360 and these organizations as well as many others. As the needs and demands of today’s work changes, young people need to be prepared. This comes from training and development.
Centered in a mindset of career development and engagement, KeyBank works to ensure their people have the ability to learn and grow, in part through opportunities like, KBING – Key Business Impact and Networking Groups.
One of many KBINGs is Key Young Professionals. Known as KeYP, it provides Key’s young workers with access to senior leadership, social activities and learning opportunities, like a recent internal leadership seminar.
Not only does Remedy provide opportunities for engagement and development through BN360, but they also provide a number of other training and development opportunities, such as: college exchange program, mentorship program, leadership challenge training, and the opportunity to participate in valuable professional growth and development opportunities.
These development initiatives not only help on an individual level, but also work to create a sense of community within the organization.
Empowering
Both KeyBank and Remedy Intelligent Staffing believe that YP development is an all-in initiative. While this is focused on helping to prepare young professionals, it is a cooperative and collaborative effort that involves the entire organization – especially senior leadership.
Having the support and encouragement of senior leaders makes the difference, whether that means being accessible to employees through panels, seminars, mentorship, or understanding the value of professional development on a personal level.
On both an internal and community level, KeyBank, Remedy Intelligent Staffing and BN360 proudly work together to support our young people so they call Buffalo Niagara home now and in the future.