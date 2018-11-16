Tokyo Artist Taka Sudo Paints Mural @ Misuta Chow’s

Misuta Chow’s and Collective Arts Brewing Company (Hamilton, Ont.) have teamed up to bring a Tokyo artist to Buffalo, who is painting a 20’+ mural on the back side of the 521 Main Street building.
Collective Arts is the regional brewery that works with artists from all over the world to create stunning beer labels, while throwing street art-inspired festivals. Misuta Chow’s is one of Buffalo’s newest venues that caters to live music, Asian inspired cuisine and drinks, and arcade games, all set to a fantastic setting that recreates Yokocho Alley in Japan.
The Collective Arts Tap Takeover at Misuta Chow’s will be a celebration of art and culture, our close ties with Canada, Buffalo and Hamilton (two regional cities on the rise), music, art, and brewing.
All weekend long, artist Taka Sudo will be painting the mural at the establishment – visible from Washington and Mohawk streets. There will be a party on party on Saturday, November 17, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., where Misuta Chow’s will host a tap takeover for Collective Arts.
Misuta Chow’s will open early on November 17 with a tent party in its rear parking lot, allowing guests to pop open a Prophets & Nomads, Mash Up The Jam, or any number of beers brewed by Collective Arts, while watching Sudo bring his ethereal vision to life — live.
Sudo, a stylized abstract artist who now resides in British Columbia, Canada, was chosen out of four dozen international artists that applied. The artist was selected by the creative team at Collective Arts, and Misuta Chow’s’ owners Christi Allen and Johny Chow (bassist of alt-metal band Stone Sour).
Sudo says that he is inspired by the people that he meets from all over the world. “Through the adventure between reality and abstraction, you may be able to find your own dynamic to start you day bright and with beautiful people,” he notes. This same sort of welcome embrace can be seen in his works that include both neon and neutral colors, newsprint and photo collage. “Those scattered various elements in abstraction are the representation of our environment, existence, daily life, current affairs, information, and each person’s passion and energy,” he says.
It’s time to party Buffalo-style, with a Japanese artist, and Canadian brews. Guests to the tent party can check out a Series 10 Art Gallery, with raffles for limited screen print posters and other prizes. The event will feature live music by CPX. DJ Ellen Degenerate will also be spinning.
Yes Buffalo, the snow is here, but so is the outrageous exuberance of Misuta Chow’s… so come on down to witness the mural as it comes to pass, and enjoy the party scene that unfolds all around you!
Misuta Chow’s | 521 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | (716) 259-8228 | Facebook