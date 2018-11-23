Tickets available, daily lotteries too, make HAMILTON a must-see and a can-see for everyone

THE BASICS: HAMILTON, musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Angelica” version (first touring production) opened November 20 and runs through December 9 (24 Performances). Tuesday to Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays at 8, Saturdays at 2 and 8, Sundays at 1 and 7 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 650 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. Shea’s Performing Arts Center cannot guarantee the validity of tickets purchased from outlets other than Ticketmaster and sheas.org. Tickets are still available for purchase. There is also a HAM4HAM lottery before each performance where you can get a HAMILTON ticket for a $10 bill (picturing you-know-who).

Runtime: a little under 3 hours.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: “HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.” An impressively good read is the Wikipedia article on Hamilton the musical.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: Perhaps it was that people didn’t have to go to work the next day (Thanksgiving) or perhaps everyone felt thankful to have scored tickets after months (years?) of wondering and waiting, but I’ve never seen a happier audience at Shea’s. It felt a little like the night that Pavarotti came to Kleinhans, when the heavens opened and shone a little glory on this rustbelt town.

So, what’s HAMILTON like? It’s a must-see. Sure, you can hear the music on the original album arguably sung a little better with the lyrics a little clearer by the original cast (including the creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role), but whether you’ve got a state-of-the-art stereo (and let’s be honest, you don’t) or are just listening to an mp3 on your crappy little bluetooth earbuds, you can’t get the whole experience, including the dancing. OMG. The dancing. This is one non-stop swirl of activity using not only the cast but eleven high energy ensemble members. To name two: Jennifer Geller and Robbie Nicholson are so damn crisp and clean they really set a gold standard.

Speaking of a non-stop swirl, the choreography does literally revolve around two concentric turntables which are set in a raised stage. One signature move is a slide across the stage on your knees, ending up on a turntable which continues your forward momentum. Very slick.

Fun facts: The “Angelica tour” (which is in Buffalo, as opposed to the “Philip” tour currently in Durham, NC) requires 14 truckloads of cargo and a core group of over 60 traveling cast, crew, and musicians. Each tour completely duplicates the original Broadway show’s choreography, which required the construction of four portable sets, two for each tour, so that one set can be assembled well in advance at the next stop (Hartford, CT) while “our” tour is still playing at Shea’s.

More Fun Facts: Except for the actors, the HAMILTON that you’ll see is the same HAMILTON that scooped up all those awards back in 2016 including Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and all of the other “Bests” by the same team that designed the touring shows, including Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Howell Binkley), Best Direction of a Musical, (Thomas Kail), Best Choreography (Andy Blankenbuehler), Best Orchestrations (Alex Lacamoire), and, even though David Korins was nominated for Best Scenic Design of a Musical, that Tony went to David Rockwell for SHE LOVES ME. Hey it happens. I thought the set was effective and given the frantic or even frenetic pace of the musical, the large, imposing, mostly unchanging old wood and brick setting focused the attention on the humans.

The set also contrasted well with the appearances of zany King George III who, with his ermine cloak and glittering crown seemed out of place in an 18th century colonial warehouse. Peter Matthew Smith has such fun with this juicy role.

Other kudos go to Paul Oakley Stovall as a very tall, imposing, reflective, deliberate George Washington and Jon Victor Corpuz who goes from the soldier/statesman John Laurens in Act I to the wonderfully adolescent Hamiltons’ son Philip in Act II. And, if you don’t know, since its inception, HAMILTON has been a “melting pot” cast, completely color-blind.

One thing that separates HAMILTON from other musicals is that the music truly does move the story forward and it is what they call a “sung through” or “through composed” musical, meaning that there is no dialog. That’s rare and very satisfying.

Another nice touch is that, along with the usual Broadway pit orchestra of sampling keyboards and drums, percussion, bass, and guitar the only other instruments used make up what is called a “string quartet” (Violin 1, Violin 2, Viola, Cello). This is an arrangement invented by classical composer Haydn right around the year of Alexander Hamilton’s birth. It was adopted by Mozart and then Beethoven, and was, along with the symphony, one of the most common musical combinations during the late 1700s to the early 1800s. In other words, 40% of the music we hear during HAMILTON is played on the EXACT SAME INSTRUMENTS that the Founding Fathers would have heard whenever they listened to music!

To sum it up, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last two years, you know about HAMILTON the musical, and probably have heard the music, and just want to know if you should go. Again, everything except the cast is the same as Broadway– music, set, choreography – and the thing about Broadway actors is that they are a rarified group, so you’re getting a very, very high quality experience here with this tour.

Tickets ARE available and with the 40 tickets given away each day, you don’t want to miss your shot. You CAN be in the room when it happens.

