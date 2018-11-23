Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Inaugural Holiday Cookie Fest @ The Terrace

The Terrace restaurant continues to step up its game, by offering seasonal events and activities that help us all to enjoy Delaware Park in ways that we could previously only imagine. We’ve seen craft beer tastings, a jazz series, whiskey Wednesdays, Cider Fest, a shrimp boil, a Pub Run, and a clam bake, just to name a few.

Now, The Terrace is once again putting a fun holiday spin on an event that is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, from 12pm to 4pm. This particular event is for cookie lovers all over WNY. The inaugural Holiday Cookie Fest will showcase a wide range of cookies and baked goods from some of the best bakeries in the area. Not only will there be some of the best cookies in the land, visitors can also expect to find:

  • Take pics and get your pre-Christmas gifts with Santa and Mrs. Claus
  • Heated Patio – warm up by the fire at the Patio Grill
  • Soup Bar
  • Fireside lodge
  • Step up to the Irish Coffee and Spiked Hot Chocolate bar
  • Live Holiday Jazz Pops with the Carolyn Lansom Trio
  • Adult Admission is $15 and includes Holiday Mug and Spirited Adult Beverage
  • Sledding on Shakespeare Hill

This family friendly event is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors, while having a cozy retreat close at hand. Yes, the hook is delicious cookies and treats, but there are plenty more offerings at hand.

This event is for Cookie Monsters only!

The Inaugural Holiday Cookie Fest @ The Terrace

Saturday, December 15, 2018

12-4pm

The Terrace at Delaware Park | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, NY 14222

Admission $15 | Kids get in for free

Get your tickets here

