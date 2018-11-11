Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The elections are behind us. So what does it all mean? 

0 Comments

Susan Arbetter, the popular host of The Capitol Pressroom, sorts it out with Investigative Post Editor Jim Heaney this coming Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

There’s lots to consider.

Female candidates did quite well.

Democrats have gained control of the state Senate, along with every other arm of state government. The Democrats also take over the U.S. House of Representatives in January, providing a check of sorts on President Donald Trump.

Republicans still hold the majority in the U.S. Senate.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and free to Investigative Post members who have contributed at least $100 in the last year. Buy or reserve your tickets online.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments