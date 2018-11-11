The elections are behind us. So what does it all mean? 

Susan Arbetter, the popular host of The Capitol Pressroom, sorts it out with Investigative Post Editor Jim Heaney this coming Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.
There’s lots to consider.
Female candidates did quite well.
Democrats have gained control of the state Senate, along with every other arm of state government. The Democrats also take over the U.S. House of Representatives in January, providing a check of sorts on President Donald Trump.
Republicans still hold the majority in the U.S. Senate.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and free to Investigative Post members who have contributed at least $100 in the last year. Buy or reserve your tickets online.