This is the perfect time of year to compile a list of indoor activities that will keep you entertained when you’re not out skiing or skating. I’m talking about a wide range of activities, from bowling to escape rooms.
Speaking of escape rooms, Queen City Escape has come up with a themed escape challenge that is very Buffalo-centric. In this particular adventure caper, participants must solve a mystery known as The Buffalo Room, where Detective Logan Barry must travel back in time to ensure that the original chicken wing recipe is not stolen, before it can be properly launched in Buffalo. If you’re not successful in your mission, the iconic Buffalo wing might end up in another city’s hands!
“It’s a unique Buffalo Escape Room. There’s so much of Buffalo jam packed into this room, and still I find myself wanting to add more even though I know I have to dial it back,” said owner Dominic Luongo. “One of the people from our preview week made a funny comment. You don’t live in Buffalo if you haven’t done The Buffalo Room. I don’t know what that means, but I’m inclined to agree.”
Do you have what it takes to stop The Wing Burgler, before he or she is successful in his or her attempt of the heist of all Buffalo heists?
The Buffalo Room – Detective Logan Barry and the Chicken Wing Sting
Booking is available at $25 per person for up to ten people at a time.
Queen City Escape is open Mon-Thurs 4:30pm-9pm and Fri-Sun 1:30pm-9pm.
For more information or to book your visit go to queencityescape.com.
