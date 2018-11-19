Thanksgiving at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter | Pet Photos with Santa @ Ellicott Square Building

Every year, at Thanksgiving, Mayor Brown and the Friends of the Buffalo Animal Shelter ask that Buffalonians think about our four legged friends who are looking for a forever home. While it’s sad to think about all of the dogs and cats that don’t have homes, and parents to love them, it’s even sadder to think that they don’t have the creature comforts at the shelter, such as toys and blankets. Therefore, advocates are asking that animal lovers chip in by donating to the cause.
This year, a special event is being held to help raise money for the needs and wants of these homeless furry friends. From The City of Buffalo:
The event, scheduled for Wednesday, November 21, 2018, will feature a three-course, gourmet pet-friendly meal prepared by Chef Malik Von Saint. Dinner will be served to the shelter’s cats and dogs starting at 3:30 PM. The meal is being sponsored by the Buffalo Barkery and others.
The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, located at 380 North Oak Street, will be open from 9 AM until 7 PM on November 21st, to process adoptions and accept donation items from the wish list. Donations collected will directly benefit the dogs and cats at the Animal Shelter.
Wish List Items Include:
- Towels (Especially bath sized, new or used)
- Blankets (not stuffed comforters)
- Cat and kitten (canned food only) Dog and puppy canned food, especially ground/paté style
- Fleece material for cat making beds
- Small beds for cats and little dogs
- Cat litter, non-clumping
- Laundry detergent (HE/High Efficiency liquid only)
- Bleach
- Dish soap
- “Kong” brand dog toys
- Cat toys
- Catnip
- Leashes and collars (please no Dollar store brands, they break immediately and are unsafe)
- Cat and dog shampoo-all types
- Wire crates, Vari Kennels and cat carriers, new or used in good condition
- Heating pads and hot water bottles
- “Pet Corrector” spray cans
- Pill pockets, cat and dog, any flavor or brand
- Puppy and kitten powdered formula (Esbilac/KMR)
*Please do not purchase dry food! Science Diet supplies the Buffalo Animal Shelter’s dry dog and cat food; For more information, contact City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Director Kelly McCartney at (716) 851-5694 or kmccartney@city-buffalo.com.
Another way that you can help out the Buffalo Animal Shelter is to participate in Pet Photos with Santa on Sunday, December 2, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Ellicott Square Building (295 Main Street). Bring your pet downtown to meet Santa, and get a photo taken. The photos will taken inside the building, with a spectacular backdrop of a 50+ foot Christmas tree.
A $10.00 donation will get you a printed 4×6 photo. There will also be a plentiful basket auction & 50/50 raffle to help kick start your holiday shopping. All proceeds directly benefit The Barkyard & the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. You can also find The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter on Facebook.
Lead image: Adopt Dave!!! For more information, click here.