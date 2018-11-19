Support STAND – The Haiti Project | Fundraiser @ Macky’s Shamrock Room

STAND stands for Sustainable Therapy and New Development. The organization works in a small town in NW Haiti called Port-au-Paix – an area that was hit with a 5.9 magnitude earthquake earlier this year. While we are living in Buffalo, far far away from this part of the world, it doesn’t mean that we can’t help the people who are in the process of trying to rebuild their community. To understand a bit more about what STAND stands for, take a look at the following video:
On Sunday December 2, from 12pm to 4pm, STAND will throw a fundraiser for The Haiti Project, with the intentions of raising funds to help support their medical clinic in Port-au-Paix.
“I have working the STAND for 3 years making prosthetic limbs in Port-au-Paix,” said STAND volunteer, Emily Daham, who lives in Buffalo. “On 10/6/18, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit 12 miles off the coast of Port-au-Paix. It has devastated a town that was already a very difficult place to live. The clinic, run by STAND, is one of the only medical facilities still operating in this remote area. All proceeds from Sunday’s event will be used to keep the clinic running, as they provide free medical care to everyone affected by this natural disaster. Enjoy an afternoon with your friends and help make the world a better place.”
Sunday Funday – BBQ in Support of STAND
Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 12-4pm
Macky’s Shamrock Room – 1634 Bailey Avenue Buffalo NY 14212. Parking available in lot across the street
- Buffet from the Essex Street Pub
- Beer from Flying Bison Brewing Company
Tickets are $25 and include buffet and beer – available for purchase at door. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. 3 local artists have created artworks depicting the citizens and sights of Port-au-Paix. Prints of these works available for purchase at the event.
Lead image: Fishing by Jose Rodriguez