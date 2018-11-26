Sudo’s Dragon Mural

Over the course of a weekend in mid-November, Tokyo artist Taka Sudo painted a spectacular mural at Misuta Show’s in downtown Buffalo, as part of a Collective Arts Brewing Company (Hamilton, Ont.) tap takeover. The Asian-themed dragon mural, visible from Washington and Mohawk Streets, is an action-packed theme that is a welcome eye-catcher in the district.
Sticking with what he does best, Sudo took a dull wall and created a vibrant work that will be a real attention-getter. The wall is found on the back side of Misuta Chow’s, where someday the bar/restaurant owners hope to have some sort of outdoor live music element. Whether that is for temporary street festivals, or a more permanent stage is in the works, remains to be seen. No matter the final outcome, Sudo’s mural will be a brilliant backdrop to the action that is underway at the corner.
The mural also adds to the overall impressive design of Misuta Chow’s, which was built out to resemble Yokocho Alley in Japan. The doorway seen in this mesmerizing mural leads directly into the signature “Hello Kitty” pink sparkly staircase that takes guests upstairs to the arcade room (with bar and stage).
According to venue owners Christi Allen and Johny Chow (bassist of alt-metal band Stone Sour), the idea for the over-the-top sparkly pink staircase was that of Corey Taylor, lead singer of Stone Sour. I’m sure that Taylor would also be happy with the accompanying dragon mural.
Misuta Chow’s | 521 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | (716) 259-8228 | Facebook
Photos courtesy Misuta Chow’s