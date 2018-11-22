The holiday season is the perfect time of year to get together with friends, family… and burlesque dancers. Oh, and we don’t want to forget the comedians, the DJs, singers, songwriters, and musicians. At least that is the sentiment of Vanessa Oswald, aka SugaTush, who is hosting a 90s burlesque show at Milkie’s on Elmwood.
Hey naughty 90s babies, and everyone who came before and after who loves this decade of boy bands, grunge music, Jellies, scrunchies, Tamagotchis, etc. We’re bringing you some lovely ladies who will be dancing to their favorite 90s songs from artists like the Spice Girls, Janet Jackson, and Britney Spears.
“Jeremy Franklin will be spinning 90s jams as people walk in, for the first hour,” explains Oswald. “Then the show happens, and afterwards the Jeremy Franklin will continue the party, playing more 90s music. The first 25 people who walk in the door get a slap bracelet – soooo 90s! People can expect to see some great dancing from dancers SugaTush (which is me – lead image), Sapphire SeaQueen (inset image), Juicy Lucy, Cat Sinclair, Fiona Fatale, and Duckmaster Flex. Local singer-songwriter/musician Kerry Fey is also performing a few songs in the show (live music) while some of the dancers perform. Shannon Dawn (local comedian) is hosting the show.”
Spice Up Your Life: Naughty 90s Burlesque Night
Friday, November 23, 2018
Doors are at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m.
Milkie’s on Elmwood | 522 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Cover for the show is $5