Sounds of Buffalo: Radio Static

Q&A, with responses by bandmember James Doran:
Andrew Mayer – Vocals
AnneMarie Puleo – Drums
Anthony Brown – Bass
James Doran – Lead Guitar
Torrey Johnson – Rhythm Guitar
What led to the naming of the group?
Radio Static – It doesn’t really have a specific meaning or story behind it. We were just looking for something that sounded interesting and complemented our music style. We threw around a few ideas amongst each other and eventually landed on Radio Static.
Parts of our current group have been jamming together for years through various projects, but Radio Static became Facebook official in May 2018.
Who writes the music?
It’s a collaborative effort. Most of our current songs have formed from random ideas thought up in jam sessions at the practice space. If something we’re jamming on sounds catchy, Andrew will write some lyrics and vocal melodies. We’ll add some interesting chord changes, drums, bass and lead guitar. Then, suddenly we have a new song. Then, typically the song evolves as we “fine tune” it through practice sessions and live performances.
How would you describe the sound?
It’s kind of an Alt Rock/ Blues mixture.
Where are you from originally? If not from Buffalo, why are you here?
We are all from the Buffalo area
What are some of the band’s influences?
There are many, but a few include The Strokes, Tom Petty, The Pixies, Stevie Ray Vaughn…etc
Are you schooled in music? From where?
No, not really. We’re all pretty much self-taught musicians. Some of us have taken lessons here and there and maybe attended a “Fundamentals of Music” class in college, but that’s about it.
Where is your favorite place to play/sing in Buffalo? Where would you most like to play/sing in Buffalo?
Honestly, the most fun we’ve had performing was Porchfest. Traditional venues, like Nietzsche’s are always great, but there is something unique about performing a free show on a stranger’s porch. The Attic at Mr Goodbar is also a great venue to perform. As for where we’d like to play.. I can’t speak for the whole band, but I’d personally love to play Babeville. The venue is gorgeous.
Do you play/sing covers or all originals? Or a combination of both?
We are mostly an original band, but we do throw in a cover song now and again.
Do you have a label? A recording studio? Have you recorded a CD?
We are taking the DIY approach by recording our first EP/album in our practice space. We’ve acquired the necessary equipment to record our own music onto our computer machine. If all goes well, we’ll be releasing the EP or album in April 2019.
Where does your band practice?
We practice at Elmwood Band Rehearsal Studios. It’s a nice place just outside of the city in Kenmore. It’s a small community of musicians and people in the music related industry.
Where and when is your next gig(s) in the city?
Dec 1st @ Attic at Mr Goodbar – Facebook event
