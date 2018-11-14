Soft, Moist opening for Mundy Cakes

Back in July, I posted on a new sweet shop opening in Allentown. Since that time, owner/operator Amanda Bernardini has been working feverishly to get the inside up to snuff, while working her colorful magic on the outside of the building. As you can see, Mundy Cakes is now ready for business, as Amanda rolls out her sweet and scrumptious offerings that include pies, cookies, cakes, and even Panda Pup Cookies for dogs. The shop officially opened for business yesterday.
In a previous interview, Amanda stated, “I’ll be serving up such things as sugar cookies (her specialty), loaded ice cream sandwiches, churro pastries, and dessert garbage plates. I have already built up a large clientele thanks to Instagram That’s how I get most of my business currently.”
Now Amanda is ready to rock ‘n roll with her friends, family, and new and loyal customers – the image (inset left) is a photo of two of her supporters, standing on the front steps, as the Mundy Cakes crew prepares to attend the recent Metallica concert. One of Amanda’s biggest fans, Allene Christian (photo left), had this to say about the young baker, designer, and entrepreneur, “What makes her so special is that she loves Buffalo, and goes out of her way to make sure everyone knows. She is unique, outspoken, sassy, beautiful, and a remarkable business woman. She has an infectious personality with a no holds barred on speaking her mind. Not to mention being amazed at her talent of decorating cookies. Amanda has been baking since she was a little girl and she makes the best cookies!”
Allene is right when she says that Amanda is outspoken, and speaks her mind. You can see a bit of mischief in some of her cheeky cookies, and even on the front steps of her business. Her cookies range from cute and whimsical to the naughty and side of life, as you can see in her incredible Instagram photos.
In her latest Instagram post, Amanda summed up her opening this way, “Today is a dream come true for me because no matter what happens in the long run, I feel very proud of myself for taking what feels like the biggest risk in my entire life. I feel even more proud because I know that through all of this I’m so unbelievably lucky to be surrounded by the most amazing people in the entire world that do so much for me and expect nothing in return.
“All this wouldn’t have been possible without the late nights with my mom and family who make me feel so incredibly lucky to have them, the overwhelming amount of help from my friends, all my fellow Buffalonians who’ve reached out and lent a hand or their expertise just because they cared, and every single person that’s ordered from me and/or helped me get to where I am today. Bottom line is I never dreamed I’d be here, I never knew I had it in me – where to begin to start a business – but if there’s something I learned, you can do anything you dream up in your life – just do what you love and take it day by day, and each day that goes by you’ll find that if you’re doing what you love, you’re one step closer.”
Eventually, Amanda’s dream is to open as a late night dessert bar, but for now she’s concentrating on getting the business off the ground, by selling to her fans, passersby, and anyone else who is in the market for some dazzling tasty treats!
Mundy Cakes | 220 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201 | Facebook
Hours (subject to change) Tue-Sat 8am-6pm
Images courtesy Mundy Cakes