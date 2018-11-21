Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Social Justice Friday @ Rudeboyz Artworks

0 Comments

At a time when most people are shopping merely for the sake of shopping for the biggest bargains, Rudeboyz Artworks is asking that people take a step back, take a deep breath, and think about others, instead of simply thinking about cheap deals. During Black Friday, Rudeboyz Artworks will be hosting an event called Social Justice Friday, where the aim is to get people thinking about the true and real importance of the holidays. “An alternative to Black Friday” is what local custom apparel store Rudeboyz Artworks calls Social Justice Friday.

“This event was created almost three years ago when rumors of Black Friday’s origin surfaced suggesting it was a historical Slave Trade Day,” explains Nicola Medley Ballard, the store owner. “Many articles have been written about the subject, and it rests with the notion that it maybe has nothing to do with slavery, but still leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Rudeboyz thought it might be nice to celebrate our differences with an event called Social Justice Friday.”

Bring in your favorite saying or slogans and personalize your cultural experience at Rudeboyz Artworks. 

Ballard says, “During the event you can choose a quote or affirmation to be placed on a t-shirt or other garment that expresses Buffalo’s Good Neighbor and socially just attitude. Our West Side store is the perfect place to merge customers together in a symbiotic,’We The People’ kind of way. It means continuing Thanksgiving kindness.”

Social Justice Friday

Friday, November 23, 2018

1pm to 5pm

Rudeboyz Artworks | 418 W. Ferry Street | Buffalo, NY 14213

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments