Social Justice Friday @ Rudeboyz Artworks

At a time when most people are shopping merely for the sake of shopping for the biggest bargains, Rudeboyz Artworks is asking that people take a step back, take a deep breath, and think about others, instead of simply thinking about cheap deals. During Black Friday, Rudeboyz Artworks will be hosting an event called Social Justice Friday, where the aim is to get people thinking about the true and real importance of the holidays. “An alternative to Black Friday” is what local custom apparel store Rudeboyz Artworks calls Social Justice Friday.
“This event was created almost three years ago when rumors of Black Friday’s origin surfaced suggesting it was a historical Slave Trade Day,” explains Nicola Medley Ballard, the store owner. “Many articles have been written about the subject, and it rests with the notion that it maybe has nothing to do with slavery, but still leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Rudeboyz thought it might be nice to celebrate our differences with an event called Social Justice Friday.”
Bring in your favorite saying or slogans and personalize your cultural experience at Rudeboyz Artworks.
Ballard says, “During the event you can choose a quote or affirmation to be placed on a t-shirt or other garment that expresses Buffalo’s Good Neighbor and socially just attitude. Our West Side store is the perfect place to merge customers together in a symbiotic,’We The People’ kind of way. It means continuing Thanksgiving kindness.”
Social Justice Friday
Friday, November 23, 2018
1pm to 5pm
Rudeboyz Artworks | 418 W. Ferry Street | Buffalo, NY 14213