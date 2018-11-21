Small Business Saturday: Free Downtown Breakfast Kick-Off

As a way to support Buffalo’s small businesses, Buffalo Place is hosting a Free Downtown Breakfast Kick-Off this coming Saturday, November 24 starting at 10am. Everyone is invited to stop on over to the Market Arcade building (617 Main Street), where the first 250 guests will receive a free coffee from Public Espresso + Coffee, as well as free crêpes and croissants from Pastry by Camille.
Maison Le Caer Crêperie Patisserie (lead image – Pastry by Camille) has officially opened inside the Market Arcade, serving up edibles that include baguette sandwiches, crepes and galettes, lemon meringue tarts, and éclairs.
The Free Downtown Breakfast Kick-Off is a prelude to the 2018 Small Business Saturday. At the breakfast, attendees are invited to pick up a Small Business Saturday passport (10am to 2pm), which lists all of the participating downtown businesses.
People are encouraged to get their passports stamped at the various shopping destinations, including the Queen City Pop Up. Those who fill up the passport will be entered to win gift baskets loaded with items from appreciative business owners.
Even if you don’t have time to participate in the passport part of the Small Business Saturday extravaganza, you can still swing by for that coffee and pastry, before stopping by some of downtown’s select unique shops. After all, that’s what this special day is all about. While the masses tend to go overboard on Black Friday, the Small Business Saturday is dedicated to a more civilized and localized shopping experience.
Lead image courtesy Pastry by Camille