Sign of Things to Come: Mon Ami

Mon Ami, a French-inspired café and bakery, will be opening in Cathedral Place at 298 Main Street. The Preservation Board will be weighing in on the café’s proposed signage at its meeting next Thursday.
Mon Ami will occupy space once occupied by Dagwoods and later Globe Market and will be open for breakfast and lunch and will carry a wide selection of handmade baked goods. The space overlooks Cathedral Park in a building containing office space and high-end apartments owned by Kissling Interests.
