Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Rubblebucket to Play Asbury Hall Wednesday December 5

0 Comments

Rubblebucket, an indie art-pop band currently based in Brooklyn, is set to perform tracks off the band’s new album “Sun Machine” at Asbury Hall on Delaware Ave. next Wednesday, December 5. Tickets to the show are $20 and can be found here, at the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p),  or at Terrapin Station, Rust Belt Books, or charge by phone at 877.987.6487.

Rubblebucket’s new album is a departure from their earlier recordings. “It’s a reference to the sun as this abundant natural resource we all have available to us—but it’s also about the inner sun, the magma in our hearts,” says Kalmia, the lead singer. “When you can access that, you’re able to get through really hard moments, and evolve and develop creatively. I think that’s the best way to explain how I was able to work through the process of the two of us transforming our relationship in a positive way.”

This show should be a high energy love fest and a big-time dance party for all Buffalo indie fans. These guys last played Buffalo at the old Waiting Room and the show was a blast. If you like dancey, uplifting dream pop, check out this act. This group is a fun (still) up and coming band that puts on a great interactive show. Rubblebucket’s 2014 album “Survival Sounds” is still one of my favorite set of tracks to listen to, and the band’s performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk is a classic. Go and check them out.

Lead image courtesy Rubblebucket

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Philip Wilkins

Philip Wilkins

Philip Wilkins is a Baseball, Hockey and Football fan and an avid Orioles, Sabres and Bills watcher. He moved to Buffalo in 2009 and has an MBA from Canisius College. He has a BA from the University of Colorado-Boulder -Go Buffs!, and has been a Buffalo fan ever since NHL '94 and the 4 Bills Super Bowls. He is a little down about Ryan O'Reilly getting traded but these feelings are more than offset by the acquisition of Rasmus Dahlin, the #1 overall draft pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft.

View All Articles by Philip Wilkins

Follow

Hide Comments
Show Comments