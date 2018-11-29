Rubblebucket to Play Asbury Hall Wednesday December 5

Rubblebucket, an indie art-pop band currently based in Brooklyn, is set to perform tracks off the band’s new album “Sun Machine” at Asbury Hall on Delaware Ave. next Wednesday, December 5. Tickets to the show are $20 and can be found here, at the Babeville Box Office (M-F 11a-5p), or at Terrapin Station, Rust Belt Books, or charge by phone at 877.987.6487.
Rubblebucket’s new album is a departure from their earlier recordings. “It’s a reference to the sun as this abundant natural resource we all have available to us—but it’s also about the inner sun, the magma in our hearts,” says Kalmia, the lead singer. “When you can access that, you’re able to get through really hard moments, and evolve and develop creatively. I think that’s the best way to explain how I was able to work through the process of the two of us transforming our relationship in a positive way.”
This show should be a high energy love fest and a big-time dance party for all Buffalo indie fans. These guys last played Buffalo at the old Waiting Room and the show was a blast. If you like dancey, uplifting dream pop, check out this act. This group is a fun (still) up and coming band that puts on a great interactive show. Rubblebucket’s 2014 album “Survival Sounds” is still one of my favorite set of tracks to listen to, and the band’s performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk is a classic. Go and check them out.
Lead image courtesy Rubblebucket