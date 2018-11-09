Restoration Work Proposed for 46 Church Street

Verizon is proposing extensive renovations to the Bell Telephone Company Building at 46 Church Street. The structure opened in 1913 and was designed by Voorhees, Walker, Smith, Smith, and Haines. An Art Deco addition was constructed in 1930 drastically altering the original building’s crown. Kideney Architects prepared plans for the restoration work.
From the Preservation Board application:
Built in 1913, the structure consists of a Neo-Gothic style, sixteen-story tower built in 1913 and an Art Deco style, eight-story wing added in 1930. The building is composed of a protected structural steel frame and a multi-wythe exterior masonry curtain wall. The building is defined as three distinct building sections. There is a total of 16 exterior elevations composed of several different types of masonry materials including decorative architectural glazed terra cotta, glazed brick, select or common brick and ornamental carved limestone or a combination of each. The definition of masonry façade materials are as follows.
- Architectural glazed terra cotta: Generically, the broadest definition of terra cotta refers to a high grade of weathered or aged clay which, when mixed with sand or with pulverized fired clay, can be molded and fired at high temperatures to a hardness and compactness not obtainable with brick. The word terra cotta is derived from the Latin word terra-cotta—literally, “cooked earth”. Terra cotta clays vary widely in color according to geography and types, ranging from red and brown to white.
- Glazed Brick: A brick that has been fired in a kiln with a ceramic coating to produce a desired color.
- Select Brick: Brick chosen for specific aesthetic considerations, such as color and texture.
- Common Face Brick: Brick made from natural clay and having no special surface treatment.
The 1930’s addition, referred to as Building B, can be described as a select brick masonry façade with decorative limestone panels at the two lower levels. Intricately carved limestone relief in a horizontal band accentuates the window heads and helps define the various levels. A preliminary visual inspection of the elevations noted some areas of cracking brick indicating the lack of proper expansion control. Also noted, were areas of dislocated brick on the south elevation which required further investigation by opening the brick façade as part of the arm’s length inspection. Once opened it was discovered that the existing masonry shelf angle had severely corroded due to the lack of proper flashing and weeps. As a result, the expansion of the corroding metal, known as rust jacking, pushed the supported horizontal brick course upward opening the joint below to moisture infiltration. Once moisture has entered existing brick assemblies, the natural freeze thaw cycle of the seasons will cause subsequent dislocation of the brick veneer. To remedy this situation, the existing brick veneer above the shelf angle must be removed, the steel angle is to be cleaned and primed, the angle properly flashed, and brick reinstalled with weep holes at defined intervals.
Fun Fact: Telephone service began in Buffalo with the installation of the first telephone in Miller’s Livery Stable. By 1881 there were 1,000 telephones installed in Buffalo. – from Buffalo as an Architectural Museum
Building ‘C’ is described as a three phased, five-story vertical addition atop the original lower level of Building A. Inspection noted an area of brick jacking and an open joint at the parapet level on the west elevation, similar to that on the south elevation. The same remedy must be employed, exposing the shelf angle, clean, prime, and installation of proper flashing and weeps. There are several types of windows currently installed in the building. Approximately 30% of the building’s original masonry openings still contain an original steel frame wire glass window. The remainder of the openings contain either an aluminum replacement window from the mid-1980’s or an aluminum or steel mechanical louver. The original windows were manufactured by S.H. Pomeroy and are double hung, single glazed wire glass units with steel frame construction. The replacement window units installed in the 1980’s were manufactured by Graham Architectural Products and are offset fixed, double glazed units with true divided lites and an aluminum frame.
All existing units are to be replaced in-kind. The proposed replacement units are to be all offset fixed, double glazed low-e insulated windows with aluminum frames. A small number of windows contained within mechanical areas will be single hung units to facilitate emergency ventilation. The single hung units will be identical in appearance from the exterior of the building. All replacement units will be color matched to the existing original windows.
Existing mechanical louvers will either be replaced in kind or cleaned and painted to match the color of the surrounding windows. No new louver locations will be added. The copper parapets at the extreme top of the building are proposed to be coated with a liquid applied, fleece reinforced, polyurethane, patina colored resin. This will seal failing seams and other natural deterioration without the need to completely replace the copper.
The Preservation Board will review the plans at its meeting on November 15.