Renovations Underway at 40-50 Fountain Plaza

Renovations to the first floor lobby and public spaces at 40-50 Fountain Plaza are underway. Built in 1989, the towers of 40-50 Fountain Plaza have become a landmark in the heart of Buffalo’s Central Business District. The class-A office complex consists of two towers totaling 435,384 sq.ft.
Paul Ciminelli, President and CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, acquired majority interest in 40-50 Fountain Plaza this year, and, in June 2018 relocated the company’s corporate headquarters to the 4th and 5th floors of the North Tower. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation manages the buildings and acts as leasing agent. Looking to further the success of the building and enhance connections to the community, Ciminelli’s design and construction teams, in conjunction with CannonDesign, have begun work to open the view into and from the lobby to the public space at Fountain Plaza, promote pedestrian and tenant traffic, and modernize the original design.
The majority of the work is focused on the two-story, 19,000 sq.ft. atrium. Significant elements of the renovation include the removal of many of the original marble encased columns and walls in this area of the building. These elements will be replaced by over 500 linear feet of glass, essentially opening the space to the plaza.
Plans also call for the replacement of the original flooring, removal of the fountain in the main lobby, and the installation of two large-scale LED screens measuring 70’ x 4’ and 24’ x 4’ in the main lobby, with the intention of communicating local news and events. Other details of the project include the installation of new interactive tenant directory signage, new anodized aluminum finishes, creation of large open spaces to support kiosk themed retail, new LED lighting throughout, and updated carpet and paint in the adjoining mezzanine level. Work is expected to be completed in the Spring.
Earlier this year, the lights illuminating the two building apexes – which have always been green – were replaced with LED lighting that now provides the option for multiple colors and color transitioning. 40-50 Fountain Plaza is a proud partner in the City of Buffalo’s “Buffalo Lit” illumination initiative, and changes the lighting colors according to the City’s schedule of holidays and events.
In addition to Ciminelli’s headquarters, major tenants of 40-50 Fountain Plaza include Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, Nixon Peabody, Mower, Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, Regus, and Merrill Lynch.